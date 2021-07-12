Today, Boris Johnson announced a lockdown on July 19th.

Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, is expected to make another significant announcement later today (Monday, July 12).

The exact time has yet to be announced, but it is expected to provide an update on the lifting of restrictions ahead of July 19, dubbed “liberation day” by some.

The majority of the other announcements took place between 5 and 6 p.m. and were televised on BBC and Sky News.

The government indicated in a statement on July 5 that they would know on July 12 whether Stage 4 of the pathway out of lockdown would go through.

“Step 4 is expected to start on Monday, July 19th, if the government’s “four tests” for reducing COVID limitations are met,” they stated.

“Following a review of the most recent statistics, this will be confirmed on Monday, July 12th.”

He is anticipated to clarify that all lockdown regulations would be lifted on July 19, which could include the removal of masks and social distance.

Despite Prime Minister David Cameron and Health Secretary Sajid Javid saying just a week ago that facial coverings would be a “personal choice,” the government could make another U-turn on this guidance.

Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi told Sky News on Sunday that the link between infections, hospitalizations, and deaths has been “severely weakened.”

“It’s critical that we be cautious and cautious, and the instructions that we will issue tomorrow will illustrate that,” he said, adding that “people are expected to wear masks in indoor confined places and, of course, to be vigilant with their hands and faces.”

However, starting July 19, the obligation to wear a face mask will be removed from the law.

It comes after the Prime Minister was photographed without a face mask in his automobile.

Separately, Mr Javid, who has predicted that daily infections might reach 100,000 this summer, said in an interview with the Telegraph that not wearing a face mask in crowded places would be “irresponsible.”

Jonathan Ashworth, Labour’s Shadow Health Secretary, stated that lifting all limits would be “equally irresponsible.”

