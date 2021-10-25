Today, a ‘hidden gem’ city center eatery is giving everyone free spaghetti.

Today, October 25, a “hidden gem” Liverpool eatery is giving everyone free spaghetti to commemorate World Pasta Day.

This year is the 27th annual World Pasta Day, and in honor of the occasion, city center restaurant Pasta 51 Express is giving free thousands of servings of pasta.

The handmade pasta restaurant, which also serves Italian street food, has partnered with Napolina, the UK’s number one Italian cooking brand, and Flipdish, a leading online ordering platform, to give out 2,551 portions of freshly made pasta to locals and tourists who visit the new store at 51 Whitechapel.

To get a free artisan pasta cone, visit Pasta 51’s website and place an order, or go to Flipdish, register, and visit the store between 12pm and 6.30pm today.

The food will be supplied on a first-come, first-serve basis.

From early this morning, Italian owner Attilio Sergi – also known as the “pasta masta” from Puglia – and his team have been working in the kitchen to make their famous pastas and slow-cooked sauces from scratch.

For a rich and powerful flavor, the pasta is created with durum wheat flour and water, and the handpicked ripened tomatoes from Nepolina are grown on the sun-drenched Puglian slopes.

To create a sustainable dining experience, the authentically Italian pasta is presented in a recyclable cone. Pasta 51 is the first Italian street food company that serves daily fresh pasta and sauces.

Customers who order straight from the restaurant after World Pasta Day will receive a 20% discount on their next order.

“Pasta is a dish normally served in a sitting restaurant, but Pasta 51 Express is altering that,” said Founder Attilio Sergi. Why shouldn’t you be able to eat freshly prepared Italian pasta on the go? “I want people to taste the food we create with love for free on this day and discover how sustainable ‘quick food’ can actually be,” she says. I’d also like to express my gratitude to the special sponsors for their support of Pasta 51; it means a lot to me.” “Summary ends,” Fionn Hart, Flipdish’s UK national manager, added.