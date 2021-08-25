Tobey Maguire was photographed on the set of a new film in Los Angeles, alongside Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie.

Tobey Maguire is set to star alongside Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in a future film.

On Monday, the “Spider-Man” star was spotted in Los Angeles on the set of Damien Chazelle’s next drama picture “Babylon.” According to Entertainment Tonight, this is Maguire’s first picture since 2014’s “Pawn Sacrifice.”

Maguire donned a dark sweatshirt and pants in photographs obtained by ET and Page Six. He also wore a face mask that he drew down beneath his chin.

In one photo, Maguire can be seen smirking at a pal, while in another, he can be seen clutching his phone and looking at something outside the camera frame.

On set, Pitt and Robbie were also photographed. The 57-year-old actress from “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” was photographed sporting an all-white attire that included a bucket hat, slacks, and a long-sleeved blouse. He added a gold chain to his ensemble.

Robbie, on the other hand, appeared in a black suit with black strappy high heels. She walked to the set with an iced coffee in her hand.

On December 25, 2022, “Babylon,” a film set in late 1920s Hollywood, will be released in theaters.

The film also stars Olivia Wilde, Spike Jonze, Phoebe Tonkin, Chloe Fineman, Max Minghella, Lukas Haas, and Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea.

Meanwhile, since Marvel released the official teaser for Tom Holland’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” fans have been buzzing about Maguire.

In the teaser, Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, who was Maguire’s Spider-enemy Man’s in 2004’s “Spider-Man 2,” reappeared.

Some assumed that Doctor Octopus’ “Hello, Peter” was directed at Maguire’s Spider-Man rather than Holland’s.

One fan tweeted, “We suspect this is Marvel giving us a misdirect.” “This ‘Hello, Peter’ isn’t for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. Because how would Doc Ock, played by Tobey Maguire, recognize him? This Spider-Man puzzle is missing a piece.”

Another user remarked, “There’s no way he’s not talking to Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man.”

There have been rumors that the new “Spider-Man” picture will include three Spider-Mans – Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield — but this has yet to be proven. The hypothesis is achievable thanks to Dr. Strange’s multiverse concept (Benedict Cumberbatch). In the trailer, Holland’s character asks Dr. Strange to make everyone forget he’s Spider-Man.

Dr. Strange informed Spider-Man, “The multiverse is a concept about which we know disturbingly little.”

Despite the fact that neither Maguire nor Garfield appeared in the trailer, fans are nonetheless excited. Brief News from Washington Newsday.