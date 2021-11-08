To the surprise of Gwen Stefani, Ariana Grande attends her Las Vegas show.

Ariana Grande came to Las Vegas on Saturday to surprise Gwen Stefani at the end of her residency show. The No Doubt singer performed a beautiful duet with her husband Blake Shelton at the Zappos Theater in Nevada City for the final concert.

The concert series began in June 2018 and featured 57 performances. It was meant to end in May 2020, but because to the COVID-19 epidemic, the final eight shows had to be postponed.

Stefani can be heard saying after the event, “I just finished show number. 57 — that was a wrap, guys,” in a clip she published on Instagram Stories.

“I completed a residency in Vegas, and it is now complete. So I simply wanted to express my gratitude to everyone who came out. It was just fantastic, and I’m eternally grateful to you all, and I adore you “she continued.

On Nov. 7, Stefani shared highlights and photographs from her final gig on Instagram, including a video of Grande, who was also in attendance. The “7 Rings” singer also posted the video to her Instagram Stories, writing, “amazing @gwenstefani congratulations on completing this incredible run love you so much.” Grande, who co-stars with Shelton on “The Voice,” also shared a video of herself on stage with Stefani, singing their 2020 duet “Happy Anywhere.” She stated in the caption, “@blakeshelton, that’s my grandfather. I’m so f—-in’ proud of myself. @gwenstefani, I adore this song and you both.” Stefani appeared surprised in another footage when she learned that Grande had clips from her show.

“@arianagrande, did you come to my show?! Thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you “Stefani commented while reposting Grande’s video.

Grande was spotted at the performance with her husband, Dalton Gomez.

Following the show, photos of the couple went viral on the internet.

Stefani also tweeted a video of Mao Kawakami, who joined her on stage during her Sweetener World Tour in 2019, dancing on stage while she sang No Doubt’s “Bathwater” during her Las Vegas gig. “Queens,” the singer captioned her photo to show her support for the dancer.