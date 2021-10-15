To steal money, three McColl’s employees pretended to put sales through the till.

Three shop employees routinely rejected or cancelled sales, stealing thousands of pounds from their employer.

The three ladies received money from clients but did not complete the transactions on the shop’s tills, allowing them to pocket the money.

Joanna Couglan, 37, Paige Walsh, 20, and Jane Smith, 54, all stole more than £1,000 from the McColl’s convenience shop in Southport’s Portland Street.

They were taken off guard when a top executive saw that retail losses were three times higher than projected.

On Wednesday, all three appeared in South Sefton Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to employee theft.

The scams were discovered when Mrs Duggin, a risk and compliance manager, was examining sales at McColl’s stores over the Easter Bank Holiday period, according to prosecutor Angela Blackmore.

“Her responsibility is to minimize the company’s loss,” Ms Blackmore explained.

“She discovered huge losses while comparing the prior 12 months’ losses after examining losses.”

“She runs several stores and is aware of the estimated loss, which was three times larger.”

“She came in on April 4, checked staff actions, and discovered a substantial number of transactions that had been rejected or cancelled by three members of staff.”

Ms Blackmore added that this entailed employees scanning things on a point-of-sale system, accepting money from customers, but not completing the transaction. The women would then make a mental note of the amounts involved and withdraw them from the cash register at a later date.

During a disciplinary process at work, all three were interviewed and acknowledged to taking the money.

The thefts occurred over a three-week period in March, according to the accusations. Coughlin, of Park Road, Southport, was charged with stealing £1,026; Walsh, of Green Gates, Huyton, was charged with stealing £1,080; and Smith, of Roselea Drive, SOUTHPORT, was charged with stealing £1,276.

Ms Blackmore told magistrates that the case might be heard in either the lower or higher court, and that the offence could result in a sentence of 26 weeks to two years in jail.

When the stock that consumers felt they had properly purchased was added in, Ms Blackmore highlighted that the store’s loss was actually double the amount stolen.

