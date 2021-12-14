To Reunite On The Big Screen, Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson? Actor Says He’d Be Interested.

After more than a decade after their previous collaboration, Matthew McConaughey is open to making another picture with Kate Hudson.

McConaughey, 52, chatted with Entertainment Tonight at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday to promote his cartoon film “Sing 2.” During the conversation, he discussed his recent reunion with Hudson, which he documented in a video that he posted on Instagram last week.

McConaughey, when asked why he enjoys working with Hudson, responded, “She’s a delight to work with! She’s a lot of fun and a lot of rock and roll.” Hudson and McConaughey appeared together in two films. They initially collaborated in 2003 on the romantic comedy “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days,” and then again in 2008 on the action comedy “Fool’s Gold.” The actress stated that in order for rom-com films to succeed, they must have a strong female protagonist “The male and female leads, or whatever the two leads are, must have chemistry that makes you say, “I buy that!” ‘I’d like to be there!'” “And that’s why we like working with one other,” McConaughey remarked, adding that he and Hudson “pulled that off a couple times.” He also hinted that he’d be interested in collaborating on another project with Hudson if they could discover “the right story for the right movie.” Hudson was introduced by McConaughey as “one of my all-time favorite co-stars” during their video conversation last week. They talked about the kissing moments in their flicks, admitting that they weren’t nearly as romantic in real life as they appeared on television.

The two stars recalled kissing with seawater in their mouths while struggling for oxygen to keep afloat in the ocean during one scene. They smiled as they recalled their attempts to make the kiss romantic for the viewers.

Meanwhile, the actor discussed his upcoming film “Sing 2,” in which he reprises his role as Buster Moon, a cheerful and upbeat koala. His character is the leader of a group of aspiring singers and musicians who seek to impress a big-time producer with their exciting performance.

Meanwhile, the actor discussed his upcoming film "Sing 2," in which he reprises his role as Buster Moon, a cheerful and upbeat koala. His character is the leader of a group of aspiring singers and musicians who seek to impress a big-time producer with their exciting performance.

McConaughey expressed his pride in the film, saying that it appeals to the entire family. "A lot of animated films, the kids pull us to them," he told ET. "But if you have one that I want to see, that my mother and grandma also want to see, then you've got something for the whole family." "Which is exactly what we have here." He also stated that his children had grown up.