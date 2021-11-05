To prove alleged ‘fake’ assault photos, Johnny Depp was given access to Amber Heard’s phone records.

According to a rumor, Johnny Depp has won another court battle against his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star demanded access to Heard’s phone data in order to prove that she lied to the court about the assault images she exhibited during depositions. According to Page Six, the judge granted Depp’s plea on Wednesday.

The “Aquaman” actress’ injuries in the photos were allegedly doctored, according to Depp’s team. The photographs Depp’s team was referring to showed Heard with two black eyes, which she said she received from her ex-husband in 2015.

In a court document, Depp’s lawyer Benjamin Chew claimed to the Circuit Court of Fairfax County, Virginia, that “Ms. Heard’s counsel has frequently presented these fraudulent images at deposition.”

After she penned an article about domestic violence, the “Minamata” actor is suing Heard for defamation. Despite the fact that she never mentioned his name, he assumed it was a personal attack.

After their altercation in Los Angeles in 2015, Heard claimed to have suffered two black eyes, a fractured nose, and a broken lip. The LAPD officers who responded to the alleged beating, according to Depp’s lawyer, Chew, “discovered no injury on Ms. Heard and no disruption to the penthouses.” “Ms. Heard and her friends then fabricated photos that she used to obtain an ex parte TRO [temporary restraining order]and a $7 million divorce settlement that Ms. Heard falsely testified she gave to the ACLU and, more scandalously, to the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles; sick children with cancer,” Chew wrote in his filing.

The LAPD officers who responded to the 911 call “disavowed the images” and “claimed they did not depict what they observed,” according to Chew.

Following the court’s ruling, Depp’s lawyers can have an expert analyze Heard’s phone for proof of photo tampering. Chew also revealed that the photographs they were given previously lacked metadata. As a result, their expert Bryan Neumeister was unable to confirm the details.

“According to Mr. Neumeister’s early inquiry, a lot of the shots had been ran through a photo editing application called Photo 3,” Chew stated, “which can readily change images such as portraying bruises when none actually occurred.”

In the Virginia court filing, Chew also claimed that the Sun’s own expert found that Heard’s photos with bruises on her face “were modified three years later.” The photos were discovered on an iPad Pro by the expert. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.