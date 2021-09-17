To protect Queen Elizabeth’s dignity, Prince Philip’s will will be kept secret for the next 90 years.

To safeguard Queen Elizabeth II’s and the royal family’s dignity, a London judge has ruled that Prince Philip’s last will and testament shall be kept secret for at least 90 years. The order was issued by Sir Andrew McFarlane of the High Court’s Family Division on Thursday.

In his written judgment, McFarlane stated that after the 90-year limit, a “private process” should be held to determine if the document should eventually be unsealed.

“I have held that, because of the Sovereign’s constitutional status, a specific practice in relation to royal wills is appropriate,” he stated.

“In order to retain the dignity of the Sovereign and intimate members of her family, there is a need to strengthen the protection offered to really private parts of the life of this small group of people.” Even McFarlane hasn’t seen the contents of the will, except from the date of its execution and the name of the executor named in it.

According to McFarlane, he had a hearing with attorneys representing Prince Philip’s estate and the attorney general, who represents the public interest, because unsealing the will at this time would have generated “quite significant attention and supposition,” defeating the application’s aim. In July, the aforementioned hearing was place behind closed doors.

“I accepted the submission that, while there may be public interest in the private arrangements that a member of the Royal Family may choose to make in their will, there is no legitimate public interest in the public knowing this entirely private information,” McFarlane wrote in his decision.

It is customary for senior royals’ wills to be kept sealed for a lengthy time. As the most senior judge in the family courts, McFarlane is the curator of a safe that contains more than 30 sealed wills of royal family members who have died.

On April 9, at the age of 99, Prince Philip died peacefully in his sleep at Windsor Castle. On April 17th, he was laid to rest.