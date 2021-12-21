To pay off his brother’s gangland obligations, Dad sold £1 million worth of cocaine.

As he tried to pay off his brother’s gangland obligations, an electrician sold more than £1 million worth of heroin, cocaine, and cannabis.

Under the EncroChat name “WindSoup,” Ryan Doolan traded 200 kilos of cocaine and handled about £1 million in illicit money.

Secret texts revealed that the Gateacre father was under the direction of “AlissonBecker,” a mystery drug lord who used the Liverpool goalkeeper’s name on the encrypted phone network.

However, the texts also revealed that he was “paying off a debt” due by his brother, Sean Doolan, who was sentenced to 14 years in prison in October 2019 for a massive heroin scheme.

Sean Doolan, aged 35, was the leader of a Liverpool-based group that smuggled more than £16 million worth of cocaine into cities across England and Wales.

In November 2018, he was apprehended while attempting to board a one-way aircraft to Cyprus with his wife and four children at John Lennon Airport.

Sean Doolan owed underworld people hundreds of thousands of pounds due to drugs recovered when his network failed, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

Prosecutors agreed that Ryan Doolan, 33, would assume responsibility for the debts.

“It is accepted that several texts suggest that the defendant is working off a debt to ‘AlissonBecker’ that had been accrued by the defendant’s brother, Sean Doolan,” prosecutor Charles Lander said.

“Sean Doolan was claimed to be the commander of the Merseyside operation, which had resulted in a number of drug seizures.”

According to the court, the debt appeared to be “in the range of £225,000” as of March 28, 2020.

Mr Lander stated Ryan Doolan’s debt had been lowered by £45,400, which was “20 percent off the bill,” according to communications made that day.

After other EncroChat users referred to him as “the spark” and “sparkatusa,” detectives were able to link the electrician to the “WindSoup” persona.

He also made a series of errors, including mentioning his girlfriend’s profession as a nurse and her brother’s imprisonment, talking about his children, discussing his brother Sean Doolan’s Proceeds of Crime Application hearing, sending images of his home, and disclosing the characteristics of his van.

