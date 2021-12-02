To Honor Princess Diana’s Legacy, Prince William and Prince Harry Reunite.

Prince William and Prince Harry have teamed up to pay tribute to Princess Diana, their late mother. This comes on the heels of reports that their relationship has been strained for the past two years.

The siblings got together on Wednesday to honor the young people who are working tirelessly in the name of the late Princess of Wales. While Prince William met with ten British recipients of The Diana Award’s Legacy Award at Kensington Palace, Prince Harry had a virtual meeting from his residence in Montecito, California with a different group of winners from across the world.

Diana Chao, a woman from California who formed Letters to Strangers, and Jahin Rahman, a teenager from New York who founded the nonprofit group Efforts in Youth Development of Bangladesh, were among the winners who got the opportunity to talk with Prince Harry.

They, along with the British awardees met by Prince William, will be honored when Princess Diana’s brother Charles, the 9th Earl Spencer, presents them with their Diana Awards on December 9 at the family’s ancestral home in Althorp.

The winners will also have access to a one-of-a-kind two-year development program aimed at helping them strengthen their leadership, community development, social entrepreneurship, and technological abilities.

The Legacy Prize is the most distinguished award a young person can earn for his or her social or humanitarian activity in Britain, and it is given every two years. When the first of these honors was awarded at an occasion in 2017, both Prince William and Prince Harry were present.

In the meantime, yesterday’s simultaneous meetings marked the second time this year that Prince William and Prince Harry had worked together on behalf of their mother. They also gathered together in July, on what would have been Princess Diana’s 60th birthday, to unveil a statue created in her honor in Kensington Palace’s Sunken Garden.