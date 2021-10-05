To give Everton a major boost, Rafael Benitez breaks Carlo Ancelotti’s tendency.

Everton have had a strong start to the season, possibly a better one than most people realize.

There was a lot of hype surrounding the Toffees a year ago when they started the season in red-hot form under Carlo Ancelotti, topping the Premier League table for the first few weeks, resulting in lots of media hype tipping his team to contend with the elite for Champions League spots.

Rafael Benitez’s Everton side are actually a point ahead of where they were at the same point last season after their stunning 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Of course, it’s still early in the season, and it’s almost certainly too soon to draw any firm conclusions, but the Blues’ recent form suggests that they’ll have a good season.

And one of those abilities has been their ability to withstand early adversity in games, notably finding a way back into games after falling behind.

Last season, Everton’s games seemed to follow a predictable pattern, with the first goal typically deciding the game’s outcome.

They were victorious in 16 of the 19 league games in which they scored the first goal (D2, L1). However, they only won one of the 17 games in which the opposition broke the tie (W1, D4). From these initial losing positions, only seven points were gained.

Everton’s troubles in this area were due to a number of issues, one of which was an inability to break down opponents, a task that got even more difficult when opponents had a lead to defend.

Things, on the other hand, appear to be different this season. And the point they earned after falling behind at Old Trafford on Saturday means they’ve now matched the seven points they earned after conceding first during Ancelotti’s previous season.

Again, it’s too early in the season to make any genuinely accurate long-term predictions, but early indications based on what we’ve seen in matches, as well as what we’re seeing in the underlying data, paint Everton as a lot more dangerous attacking side than last season.

On average, they are shooting more (12.86 per 90).