To ‘Get Pregnant,’ Nico Tortorella reveals that they currently only have sex with their spouse: ‘It’s A Process,’ says the narrator.

Nico Tortorella and his wife, Bethany Meyers, were open about their family ambitions.

The “Walking Dead: World Beyond” performer, who uses they/them pronouns, spoke with presenter Alex Cooper on Spotify’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast about their sex life and polyamorous relationship with Meyers, whom they married in 2018.

During the conversation, Tortorella discussed the difficulties they had when attempting to conceive a child.

“This is a f—–g procedure. I really wish we studied more about how to become pregnant rather than how to avoid becoming pregnant. People quoted the “Younger” actor as adding, “It’s terrible.” “I’m at a point in my life where I believe sex is f—–g stupid.”

Tortorella went on to say that they “enjoy” sex, calling it a “wonderful thing” and a “extension of love.” They are, however, “only having sex to get pregnant” at the moment.

“It’s been two years since I’ve had sex with a guy.” Since February of 2020, I haven’t had sex with anyone other than my spouse. That’s bizarre. In the 15 years we’ve known each other, we’ve never been this monogamous and straight. They went on to say, “It’s been a f—–g process.”

While the “Scream 4” star misses having other partners, they are currently focused on having a kid and are willing to put their “alternative” sex life “on wait for a minute” to do so.

“Right now, I’m just forced to look at my biology in a different light.” We were discussing gender issues, such as penis/vagina: that’s where I’m at right now, right? “I’m addicted and in love with the thought of having a child soon, and all of my energy is dedicated toward that person,” Tortorella said, adding that they and Meyers became closer while being isolated together for much of the pandemic.

In 2017, the pair spoke out about their polyamorous relationship with Advocate. Meyers described labels as “frustrating” at the time, while Tortorella said they were “still working out the right approach to integrate other people into our relationship.”

Meyers said, “So many people have this sense that if you can love this, you can’t love this.” “And I don’t know what you’re talking about, because I know what you’re talking about. I can have feelings for two persons at the same time. There are various types of feelings, each of which serves a particular purpose. I don’t think it’s realistic to expect Nico to provide me with what I require.”

The two also discussed their sex lives. Brief News from Washington Newsday.