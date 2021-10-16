To flee slavery, a woman disguised herself as a white guy and traveled to Liverpool.

Liverpool has a long history with the transatlantic slave trade.

Slavery provided much of the country’s early prosperity until it was outlawed in Britain in 1807.

Although the importation of slaves was forbidden in the same year in North America, it continued in nearly half of the US states until 1865.

One black woman made a bold attempt to flee her captors by impersonating a white man and traveling thousands of miles in the hopes of finding asylum in Liverpool.

Ellen Craft, like many other enslaved people, was born when her mother was raped by the white guy who ‘owned’ her, according to Express online.

In 1846, she met William and began planning their voyage to freedom, which they would complete two years later.

Both Ellen and William were born into slavery in Georgia, in the south-eastern United States.

Her fair skin helped her to blend in with the background, something the two took advantage of during their escape.

She pretended to be a crippled white man who was traveling a thousand miles north for treatment, and William pretended to be her servant.

Ellen pretended to be a wealthy man because it was not normal for women to travel with male slaves.

Surprisingly, their plan worked and they were able to flee.

They arrived in Philadelphia, where they were hailed by abolitionists who encouraged them to continue north.

In 1850, however, Congress established a statute allowing their former slave owners to deploy agents to abduct them and return them to Georgia.

The private agents dispatched to the north in search of the Crafts were unsuccessful and gave up.

Millard Fillmore, the president at the time, intervened and authorized the use of military force, if necessary, to force their return south.

They had chosen to cross the Atlantic by December 1850.

They crossed the border into Canada and boarded the Cambria, which was heading for Liverpool.

“It was not until we stepped ashore at Liverpool that we were free from every servile fear,” William later wrote in their memoir.

Ellen and William made their home in Ockham, Surrey, before relocating to Hammersmith, London.

They spent 19 years in England before returning to the United States. “The summary has come to an end.”