To fix their transfer problem, Liverpool can discover their own Kevin de Bruyne.

Harvey Elliott, a Liverpool youngster, is expected to play a large amount of minutes this season after a successful loan spell at Blackburn Rovers.

Elliott, who is still only 18, is unlikely to be loaned out again and will almost surely be a part of Jurgen Klopp’s plans for the new season.

Elliott has spent much of his career on the right side of midfield, but his first pre-season appearance saw him shift across to the center, which could be a position where he excels.

On the Analysing Anfield podcast, David Hughes noted, “He played once or twice as an eight at Blackburn in a 4-3-3.”

“The thing that strikes out to me – and this is changing with Thiago’s arrival and the team’s structure – is that the midfield has not been an area where Elliott could express himself in recent years.

“You have to be sensible in possession, keeping it, and that isn’t exactly what you want – you see Elliott as a dynamic dribbler who creates opportunities in the final third.

“As a result, I still like to see him higher up the pitch, where he can influence things, but it is a credit to his versatility that he can perform a job there.”

“If there’s a lot of speed and movement ahead of him, like Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane running in behind him, he’ll really benefit from being able to find them,” Josh Williams added.

“He’d discover them – he’s good enough – and that’d free up some area for him to use.

“When Brendan Rodgers first took over at Leicester, he used to play as a kind of James Maddison-type number eight – almost a number eight slash number 10 hybrid, like Mason Mount.

“Liverpool are lacking that type of player who can play both number eight and number ten, and in our transfer podcast a few weeks ago, I highlighted Kevin de Bruyne and Mount as examples.

“Elliott didn’t strike me as that kind of guy, but think about it.”

