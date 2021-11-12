To elude the cops, a drug dealer crossed a live train track.

After being caught on CCTV drug trafficking, a drug dealer attempted to flee by running over a live train line.

On October 11, investigators noticed possible drug purchasers Sakhile Lecheko, 25, of Corporation Street, Stafford, and Duncan Adeparusi, 23, of no fixed address, in Warrington Town Centre.

Officers approached the individuals after CCTV operators assisted them in spotting them, but they fled the area.

Lecheko ran away from the scene and left two cellphones beside a Mecca Bingo. He attempted to flee across a live train track but was apprehended by Project Servator officers. A search of Lecheko turned up another phone and some cash.

Before authorities caught Adeparusi and a woman, they were seen hiding something under a vehicle in the Cockhedge Centre car park.

Both males were later accused and placed in detention, while the woman was free on bail.

Both males pleaded guilty to being involved in the supply of crack cocaine and possession with intent to provide crack cocaine in Liverpool Crown Court on Wednesday, November 10.

Lecheko was handed a three-year sentence, while Adeparusi was given a 40-month imprisonment.

“This is what Project Servator is all about,” Sgt Graham Robinson stated. Working with partners to make Warrington a no-go area for criminals, whether they be security guards, CCTV operators, shop workers, or members of the public.

“I hope this serves as a reminder to individuals selling or buying drugs or contemplating criminal action in Warrington that we have eyes and ears on the ground and are committed to working together to disrupt criminal activity, whatever it may entail.”

“You may learn more about Project Servator by visiting our website or searching for #ProjectServator on Twitter.”