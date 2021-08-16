To commemorate their ten-year milestone, Little Mix have teased a new track.

Little Mix has piqued fans’ interest by revealing details of their upcoming track, which will commemorate the band’s tenth anniversary.

The band uploaded a video on Instagram that captures moments from their early days of popularity. ‘Thursday’ was the title of the video.

It also included a preview of the band’s upcoming single.

The announcement comes only days after Jesy Nelson, a former member of the band, shared a video of her “new chapter” on her Instagram page.

Little Mix fans have been quick to comment on the post since it was shared yesterday night, expressing their delight.

“Omggg new song,” one admirer exclaimed.

Instagram

“Something is occurring, and I’m so ready for it!” remarked another devotee.

“NEW SONG ON THURSDAY?!?!?” exclaimed a third fan.

Little Mix rose to stardom on ITV’s X Factor, and this month marks their ten-year milestone.

Jesy Nelson announced her departure from the band in December and has been teasing her solo album, which is set to be released soon.