To commemorate his birthday, here are 15 Harry Potter facts that only Potterheads are aware of.

For Potterheads, July 31 is a special day because it is Harry Potter’s birthday.

The magical world and characters created by author J.K. Rowling have maintained a strong following and continue to attract new admirers more than two decades after the first novel, “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone,” was published.

In honor of The Boy Who Lived’s birthday, Mental Floss, Story Pick, and Screen Rant have compiled a list of 15 facts about the “Harry Potter” novels and films that only Potterheads are aware of.

All of the flora in the books were taken from authentic books.

In an interview, Rowling said, “I used to gather names of plants that sounded witchy.” “Then I came across Culpeper’s Complete Herbal, which was the answer to all my prayers: flax weed, toadflax, fleawort, Gout-wort, grommel, knotgrass, and Mugwort.”

Dolores Umbridge, according to Stephen King, was a fantastic villain.

“The sweetly smiling Dolores Umbridge, with her girlish voice, toadlike visage, and clinging, stubby fingers, is the finest make-believe monster to come along since Hannibal Lecter,” Stephen King said in his review of “Order of the Phoenix.”

Harry Potter was planned to be played by Haley Joel Osment.

Haley Joel Osment was cast as Harry Potter by Steven Spielberg, who was scheduled to helm the film adaptations. This, however, did not happen once Spielberg was replaced by Christopher Columbus.

Puckle was meant to be Hermione’s surname.

The world’s favorite Hermione Granger was supposed to be known by a different name. According to Rowling, her last name was going to be Puckle.

Rupert Grint suffers from extreme arachnophobia.

In his encounter with the enormous Acromantula Aragog, Rupert Grint didn’t have to do much acting. This is due to the actor’s real-life arachnophobia.

Hermione devised her own spells.

Hermione was able to pull the three of them out of tricky situations thanks to her curious nature and the unique spells she created.

Hatstalls are students who take longer than five minutes to be sorted by the Sorting Hat.

When students waited a long time to be sorted, they were dubbed “Hatstalls” at Hogwarts.

8. The brooms in the movies were nothing like ordinary brooms.

Film modeler Pierre Bohanna explained, “They have to be installed onto motion-control bases for green-screen shots and special-effects sequences, so they have to be very thin and incredibly sturdy.”

9. The inspiration for Moaning Myrtle is intriguing.

Girls in communal inspired the ghost of Moaning Myrtle.