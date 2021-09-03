To commemorate her 250 million Instagram followers, Kim Kardashian posts a photo of her daughter and nieces.

Kim Kardashian just hit 250 million Instagram followers, and to commemorate the occasion, she shared sweet photos of her daughter and nieces cuddling and kissing each other.

Kim thanks her fans on Sept. 1 by tweeting a photo of her daughter, Chicago West, and her nieces Stormi Webster and True Thompson, all three years old, whom she affectionately refers to as “triplets.”

“On Instagram, I have 250 million followers. I adore you all! She captioned her image, “I wanted to publish this pic because if I could have 250 million kisses from our babies, my life would be complete.”

Over four million of her fans liked her post, with many of them raving over the cute photographs in the comments area, either with words or with heart emojis.

Kim originally referred to the kids as “triplets” in April, in a photo she shared only days after her sister Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, True, turned three.

“TRIPLETS (swipe for lol’s),” Kim captioned a photo of the girls dressed in brightly colored dresses. Chicago and True are seen holding hands in one of the photos, as Stormi jumps with joy. The cousins may be seen in the last snap picking up candies off the floor and devouring it.

A source informed E! News in 2018 that the girls’ parents play an important role in helping them build tight bonds with one another.

“The three young ladies are already great friends and enjoy a lot of fun together…

They attempt to get them together for little play dates many times a week, where they play on their play mats and babble together.”

The source continued, “It’s incredibly cute and just what the sisters have been hoping for.”

While the “triplets” have a particular bond because they are the same age, they are also close with Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream, as seen in this May snapshot shared by Khloe Kardashian.

Their parents are also instilling good fashion sense in them at a young age by clothing them in coordinated outfits and trendy hairstyles.

True and Chicago are joined by cousin Dream and Natalie Halcro’s toddler, Dove Alayah, in this snap.

Khloe captioned a photo of the twins wearing matching lavender clothes and braided hairdo, “The sweetest girls.”