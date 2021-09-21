To commemorate Batman Day, Gal Gadot dons Ben Affleck’s mask.

Gal Gadot celebrated 2021 Batman Day on Instagram on Saturday. While dressed as Wonder Woman, the actress wore Ben Affleck’s batman mask.

The video was shot on the set of the 2017 film “Justice League,” which was released in November. In the video, two crew members assist the actress in donning the bat cowl, and she says, “It’s not that horrible.”

The actress quickly discovered the mask was too huge for her once the crew members successfully put it, saying, “Or my head is not that big.”

After donning the mask, the “Wonder Woman” actor stood for the camera, with the crew members giggling in the background. She was even dubbed “Batman’s sister” by one of the crew members.

At the end of the video, the makeup artist approached the actress to touch up her lipstick and apply mascara.

“I’m channeling my inner bat ― Happy Batman Day!” The actress captioned the video with #BatmanDay and #Batmanday2021, as well as the hashtags #BatmanDay and #BatmanDay2021.

The entertaining video drew praise from celebrities and fans alike. In the comments, celebrity beauty artist Sabrina Bedrani merely used red love emojis, while actor Darren Le Gallo simply commented, “Yeeeesss.” Renato Campora, a hairstylist from Los Angeles, left laughing emojis in the comments section.

“BatWoman at her greatest __,” one admirer said, while another wrote, “Didn’t even realize it was a thing, but happy Batman Day!” “I love you so much X,” another individual said.

This isn’t the first time the actress has donned the Batman mask. On Halloween in 2018, the actress shared a black-and-white snapshot of herself.

Happy Halloween!! “I’m Batman” In the caption, she wrote, “Memories from @justiceleague @clayenos #iactuallygotexcitedwearingit.”

In terms of business, the actress will star alongside Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson in the comic action film “Red Notice.” The film is now in post-production and is set to hit theaters on November 21.

Gadot will also star in the criminal thriller “Death on the Nile,” which will be released on February 11, 2022. Kenneth Branagh directed the film, which stars Armie Hammer, Emma Mackey, Annette Bening, and Letitia Wright.