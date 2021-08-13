TLC’s 9/11 Anniversary Special, ‘Long Island Medium,’ Is Released; Netizens Criticize The Trailer.

On Thursday, TLC released a trailer for the “Long Island Medium: In Memory of 9/11” program, which aims to reunite people with those who died in the terrorist assault on Sept. 11, 2001. Netizens, on the other hand, appeared to be dissatisfied with the situation.

TLC said in the caption underneath the trailer, “New Special.” “The world changed permanently 20 years ago. On the new program #LongIslandMedium: In Memory of 9/11, Theresa Caputo is using her talent to offer messages of healing and heroism.

“Tune in on TLC on Thursday, September 9 at 10/9c,” they said at the end of the piece.

During the episode, Psychic Theresa Caputo, 54, will speak with a variety of guests, including the sister of a New York City fire captain and the daughters of Marcy Borders, dubbed “the Dust Lady,” whose images were widely shared in the aftermath of the World Trade Center tragedy.

Instagram users lambasted the network for abusing emotions after the emotive 3-minute clip was posted.

“Once again manipulating these poor desperate family members lying to them into believing she can speak to the dead like COME ON PEOPLE!” commented one commenter. Everyone knows he made a call from the plane because it’s on YouTube, and everyone knows there’s a photo of that mother with debris all over her face and body because it’s on YouTube. Omggg this makes me sick to my stomach.”

“Shame on her for making a spectacle out of their loss,” one user remarked, while another added, “It’s horrible to make these poor families repeat this stuff over and over again.”

“She is clearly exploiting the grief and anguish of those who have lost loved ones. But, hey, it makes for entertaining television,” said another commentator.

Some people, though, defended the clip, writing, “If this brings them comfort, it’s not exploitation.” These folks approached her and sought for her assistance. They will be blessed by God. I hope they are able to locate what they are looking for.”

“People who have no ability to see things would consider this to be exploitation!! Why should you think negatively because you don’t believe? “What is it hurting if this offers consolation to the families?” a supporter of TLC asked.

A woman informs the host in the trailer that her brother “made the last call before the towers came down.” It’s incredible.” In the same way, the interview featured more survivors and their families.

On Discovery+, “Long Island Medium: In Memory of 9/11” will also be available to watch.