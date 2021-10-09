Tiwa Savage’s Sex Tape: Afrobeats Star Refuses To Pay Blackmailer For ‘Something Natural’

Tiwa Savage has no intention of caving in to her blackmailer, who is threatening to release private footage she shot with her current partner.

The 41-year-old Nigerian singer-songwriter made an appearance on New York’s Power 105.1 radio station on Friday, stating unequivocally that she will not pay her blackmailer for doing something “natural.”

According to CNN, the Afrobeats star told host Angie Martinez, “I’m not going to call it a sex video, but it’s a tape between me and the guy I’m dating right now.”

“I’m not going to be blackmailed for doing something that is completely natural.”

The unknown blackmailer, according to the singer, received the clip after her partner unintentionally shared it on Snapchat. After realizing his error, he hastily removed it, but not before a third party was able to obtain a copy.

When her road manager, who was sent the film, informed Savage about the video release on Thursday, she cried.

According to Martinez, the singer opted to go public about the blackmail so she could control the narrative “I’m so insane that I think I could put it out myself… You’re not going to make any money from this.” “There is a dark side to being in the limelight,” the artist says, referring to sex tape blackmail as one of the drawbacks of fame. She also revealed why she refuses to comply with her blackmailer’s requests.

“I pay it now, and you’re going to come back in two months, and then in two years,” she added, according to the New York Post. “And who knows what might happen? Even if I provide you the money, you’ll almost certainly release it.” Her boyfriend, according to Savage, was “going insane” about the leak. She was also concerned that it would have a detrimental impact on her work and that it would have a negative impact on her 6-year-old kid as he grew older.

“I don’t want this to take away from what I’m working on,” she explained.

In the United Kingdom, the Nigerian superstar appeared on “The X Factor” in 2006. Before establishing herself as a solo artist, she worked as a backup singer for a variety of musicians, including Mary J. Blige and George Michael. In 2018, she also took home the MTV Europe Music Award for best African talent.

"Kele Kele" and "Eminado" are two of her biggest hits. Currently, she is promoting herself.