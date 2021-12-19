“Tis The Season To Be Merry,” says the song. Cast, Trailer, and Synopsis for the Hallmark Movie Premiere

With its final new “Countdown to Christmas” 2021 debut, “‘Tis the Season To Be Merry,” Hallmark Channel’s very merry holiday season is drawing to an end as swiftly as it began. Rachael Leigh Cook and Travis Van Winkle feature in the thriller, which premieres on Sunday night.

Fans will be in for a treat with the season’s final new feature, as it reunites two familiar stars in their first collaboration. Cook is well-known not only for her parts in the Netflix flicks “He’s All That” and “Love, Guaranteed,” but she is also well-known among Hallmark fans. She has also appeared in the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries films “A Blue Ridge Christmas,” “Valentine in the Vineyard,” “Frozen In Love,” “Summer in the Vineyard,” “Autumn in the Vineyard,” and “Summer Love,” as well as the Hallmark Channel films “Cross Country Christmas,” “Valentine in the Vineyard,” “Valentine in the Vineyard,” “Frozen In Love,” “Summer in the Vineyard,” “Autum Van Winkle’s parts in “Christmas Getaway” and the Hallmark Movies and Mysteries feature “Project Christmas Wish” are undoubtedly familiar to audiences. He was most recently seen on Netflix in Season 3 of “You.”

Karen Malina White (“Love, For Real”) also appears in the film.

“Merry (Cook) is a successful Boston-based dating advice writer and influencer. “However, despite her widely discussed dating rules, she has yet to find love for herself,” according to the synopsis. “Merry writes a book about her real-life love experiences and mistakenly includes a fictional, perfect fiancé named Dale, whom her publisher Sonia (White) believes to be real.” Merry feels she needs to come clean and confess the truth to her publisher before the book is released and her name is wrecked, so she goes home with her closest friend, where she unintentionally finds something fresh and unexpected.

"Merry runs meets Darlene's brother, Adam (Van Winkle), and sparks fly. They have very different ideas about what it takes for two people to fall in love, but they soon realize that, despite their differences on paper, they're falling for each other," according to the synopsis. "As Christmas comes, Merry realizes she can relax some of her love rules, while Adam realizes he has plenty of place in his heart to try again. Merry discovers the ideal solution to her book when she decides to risk her affections for Adam." "'Tis the Season to be Merry" airs at 8 p.m. EST on Sunday.