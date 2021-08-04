Tipping Point record-breaker is a contestant on The Chase.

Viewers today recognized a participant on The Chase as a record-breaking Tipping Point champion.

To take on Shaun Wallace, Siobhan, Slavko, John, and Tanya formed a team.

Slavko was up first, with an outstanding £5,000 in his cash builder.

Some viewers, however, were distracted by Slavko, who they recognized from the ITV game show Tipping Point.

“It’s Slavko from Tipping Point!” one wrote. In one drop, he got a world-record-breaking 21 counters!”

In 2017, Slavko was said to have appeared on the fourth season of Tipping Point.

Angela, Phil, and Keryl were his opponents.

Slavko, on the other hand, set a show record by dropping 21 counters worth £1,050 during the opening round.

He went on to win the competition.

He had a different assignment today, as he faced Shaun Wallace.

After a shaky start in the head-to-head, the property investor pulled ahead of The Chaser by a few steps.

He finally made it to the final, when he was paired with Tanya for a prize of £6,000.

Slavko, on the other hand, did not have the same luck as he did on Tipping Point, as they were caught by Shaun with 42 seconds to go.