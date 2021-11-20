Tiny Rick’s, a Liverpool cafe, is set to close its doors for good after a ‘wonderful’ five years.

The little Rick’s cereal cafe on Smithdown Road, which is buried among a short row of store fronts, has announced its closure.

The cafe is a sanctuary for cereal and board game fans, with over 300 games to choose from and a vast selection of strange and amazing cereals from around the world.

Cliff and Poppy, the owners of Tiny Rick’s, stated they’d reached “a point where we can no longer sustain the café working together” due to health difficulties.

After a “wonderful five years,” the cafe will close at the end of November, with the team saying they’ll miss “the grins and surprise on people’s faces when they stepped through the door.”

“ANNOUNCEMENT,” they wrote in a message to supporters. We decided to create Tiny Ricks Cafe five years ago. We did so not just because we were passionate about our idea, board games, and cereal, but also because we were passionate about one other.

“We’re not just a couple; we’re closest friends, and due to Poppy’s health concerns, we’ve come to the conclusion that we can no longer run the cafe together.”

“We considered hiring people to operate the café or running it with just one of us and other employees, but the truth is that we didn’t want to keep doing it if we couldn’t do it together.” As a result, it is with great sadness that we announce the permanent closure of Tiny Ricks Cafe at the end of November.

“We’ve had an incredible five years and met some incredible people (many of whom have become close friends), but it’s time for us to move on to other adventures.”

“We’ll miss the craziness, the excitement of rushing around putting orders in, but most of all, we’ll miss the grins and wonder on people’s faces when they first walked through the door and saw our shelves, and we’ll miss the din of families and friends filling the cafe.””

