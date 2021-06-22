Tinder is planning a major update to its app for users looking for love.

Tinder is making a significant update to its app, which may cause some users to become dissatisfied.

Users of the dating mobile app can have a quick discussion with possible companions before being matched.

Until now, contact was not possible until both singles had swiped right – the app’s famed approach to indicating interest in a person’s profile – unless someone had paid for platinum membership, according to bosses.

According to Tinder, ‘Hot Takes’ is designed to give people an opportunity to converse in a “low-stakes session” social encounter.

The function, which will be available everyday from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m., is a question-and-answer-based “live chat game that breaks the ice with someone new,” allowing “flirty banter” to be a person’s first impression and compatibility to be tested.

A timer will begin to count down, offering the user the option of responding or letting it expire and moving on to someone else.

Tinder’s CEO, Jim Lanzone, explained that the enhancements are being made because a new generation of daters is demanding more in the post-Covid era.

People want “more methods to show off their genuine selves, more ways to have fun and interact with others electronically,” as well as “greater control over who they meet on Tinder and how they communicate,” according to him.

“They also want to date in a less linear fashion, at their own leisure, and with the hope of sparks flying with someone unexpected,” he continued.

“Today’s launch provides the groundwork for all of this and more – a richer, multi-dimensional experience that enhances Tinder’s platform capabilities.”

Users will also have the option to add videos to their accounts, as well as a space to find people with similar interests.

When it releases later this summer, a new Explore area will feature Hot Takes and other in-app activities.