Tina Turner’s “The Best” reminds Prince William of his mother, Princess Diana.

Prince William has shared a childhood recollection of his mother, Princess Diana, and a song she used to play for him and Prince Harry on the way to school.

The Duke of Cambridge, 39, recounts personal, life-changing memories in an upcoming episode of Apple Fitness+’s “Time to Walk” series in an effort to encourage mental and physical fitness through walking. He also selects three of his favorite songs and discusses why they are significant to him.

One of those tunes, according to Prince William, was a tune Princess Diana would play in the car for him and his brother Prince Harry before dropping them off at boarding school to calm their back-to-school nerves.

“Tina Turner’s ‘The Best,’ is one of the songs I vividly recall and that has stayed with me throughout the years, and which I secretly like to this day.” The Times U.K. cited Prince William as stating while taking listeners on a tour of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s Sandringham Estate. “It seemed like a real family time sitting in the backseat, singing away.” He went on to say that his mother would sing “at the top of her voice” while she drove her sons to school, with their police escorts occasionally joining in. They would sing and listen to music all the way to their school’s gates, according to Prince William.

“And, and that’s when it hit you that you were actually heading back to school, since you’d been lost in tunes up until that point. You’ll want to play it again just to keep the fun continuing with your family “He was willing to share. “It transports me back to those car drives and brings back many memories of my mum when I listen to it now.” Princess Diana died in a vehicle accident in Paris in 1997 when she was 15 years old and his younger brother was 12 years old.

Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3 — the future king’s children with wife Kate Middleton — have “already inherited my family’s love of music,” according to the future king.

“Most mornings, Charlotte and George have a major dispute over which song is played in the morning,” he continued.

Shakira’s “Waka Waka” is one of his children’s current favorites, according to the king.

“Thunderstruck” by AC/DC was Prince William’s third song pick.

