Tina Knowles Has A Word On Beyoncé’s Mental Health Speculations

Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, has reassured fans that she is OK, despite worries regarding her mental health. After spotting Jay-Z rubbing her leg on different outings, including at the Brooklyn Nets game on Saturday, June 5, many speculated on social media that the singer suffers from public anxiety. Knowles, on the other hand, claimed that Jay-Z was only expressing his admiration for his wife, as he often does when they’re out together.

Photos of Beyoncé and Jay-Z at a basketball game went viral on the internet.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z were caught getting close on a rare stroll together. At one point, she was spotted linking arms with him.