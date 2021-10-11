Timothée Chalamet’s Willy Wonka First Look: ‘Suspense Is Terrible’ [Photos].

Timothée Chalamet debuted the first image from his next film “Wonka.” In Warner Bros.’ planned prequel to “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” the actor will play the renowned character Willy Wonka. On Sunday evening, Chalamet, 25, turned to Instagram to share two photographs from the set of “Wonka,” a musical fantasy film directed by Paul King. In the first photo, the actor can be seen wearing the fictional character’s distinctive hat.

He wore a colorful scarf around his neck and a crimson jacket with a floral motif around the collar. As he posed for the photo, the actor was facing away from the camera.

The character’s famed cane was unwrapped from the top and a strange purple package wrapped as a present was placed on it in the second shot.

“The suspense is dreadful; I hope it lasts,” the actor added, adding “WONKA” and chocolate emojis to his post. The phrase was a play on a famous sentence from Roald Dahl’s legendary novel “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,” which was adapted into a film in 1971.

Both celebrities and fans praised the initial glimpse.

“OH MY GOD,” remarked actress Kiernan Shipka, while French fashion designer Haider Ackermann wrote, “let it endure!!!” with a heart emoji. Many viewers loved the actor’s portrayal of young Willy Wonka.

The story will follow a young Willy Wonka before he starts his chocolate business.

This isn’t the first time Warner Bros. has attempted to recreate the world of Willy Wonka. Johnny Depp portrayed Willy Wonka in Tim Burton’s film “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” which was released in 2005. The forthcoming film, based on Dahl’s 1964 novel, will focus on Wonka’s early years.

In the film “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,” Gene Wilder portrayed Wonka for the first time.

Chalamet is presently filming “Wonka,” which is set to hit theaters on March 17, 2023.

The actor will next be seen in the comedy “Don’t Look Up,” which will be released on December 10th.