Timothée Chalamet Breaks Record as Youngest Male Actor with 3 Oscar Nominations

Timothée Chalamet has made history as the youngest male actor to earn three Oscar nominations, a milestone previously achieved by Marlon Brando over seven decades ago. At just 30 years old, Chalamet joins an elite group of performers, having secured nominations for his roles in “Call Me by Your Name” (2017), “A Complete Unknown” (2024), and “Marty Supreme” (2025), all in the coveted Best Actor category.

This accomplishment places Chalamet in the same ranks as Brando, who was nominated for Best Actor in the early 1950s for “A Streetcar Named Desire” (1951), “Viva Zapata!” (1952), and “Julius Caesar” (1953). Brando was 29 when he received those nominations, just months away from turning 30, further cementing the parallel between the two actors’ careers.

From Indie Breakout to Award Season Darling

Chalamet’s path to recognition was not an overnight success. His early breakout in “Call Me by Your Name” proved his ability to captivate audiences, and his subsequent roles only deepened his reputation as one of Hollywood’s most versatile young actors. From “Lady Bird” (2017) to “Dune” (2021), his performances have continuously earned praise, expanding his range in both period dramas and sci-fi epics.

Now with three nominations under his belt, Chalamet has proven his consistency, marking a journey from indie darling to one of the most formidable names in film. His role in “Marty Supreme,” where he portrays a complex and flawed character, has been hailed as the best work of his career so far, with critics praising his ability to turn a brash, irritating punk into a sympathetic figure.

Chalamet’s most recent nod for “Marty Supreme” comes less than a month after Robert Downey Jr. called him one of the “greats” in a public endorsement, further reinforcing Chalamet’s standing in the industry. Downey’s comments were part of a growing consensus in Hollywood that the actor is primed for even greater success in the future.

With his third nomination, Chalamet has an opportunity to become the second-youngest male actor to win a lead acting Oscar. The current record holder for that title is Adrien Brody, who won the award at 29 years old for his role in “The Pianist” (2003).

Interestingly, while Chalamet is now the youngest male actor with three nominations, Jennifer Lawrence still holds the title for the youngest performer to reach this milestone across all genders. She achieved this at age 23 with her third nomination in 2014 for “American Hustle,” after previous nominations for “Winter’s Bone” (2011) and “Silver Linings Playbook” (2013).