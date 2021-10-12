Timothee Chalamet Assures That “Wonka” Isn’t A Dark Origin Story, Instead Calling It A “Celebration.”

Fans can rest assured that Timothee Chalamet’s upcoming film “Wonka” will not be a grim origin story. Instead, the actor referred to it as a “celebration.” Chalamet told Time Magazine on Monday, “It’s not mining the deeper feelings in life.” “It’s a celebration of being off-kilter and accepting the odder aspects of yourself that don’t quite fit in.” While the actor didn’t reveal much about the film, he did imply that it will be lighthearted. Rowan Atkinson, Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Colman, Matt Lucas, and Jim Carter co-star alongside Chalamet in the film.

The 25-year-old actor is presently in London practicing for the musical fantasy film Willy Wonka, in which he will play the iconic character. The upcoming film is a prequel to Tim Burton’s 2005 film “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” in which Johnny Depp played Willy Wonka.

Based on Roald Dahl’s renowned novel from 1964, the story of the highly anticipated film will concentrate upon Willy Wonka’s early years. Paul King is the director of the film.

On Sunday, Chalamet debuted his first look from the film.

During the conversation, the actor also revealed the name of one of his heroes and the counsel he received from him.

“One of my heroes – I can’t name who because he’d kick my a** if I said who – he put his arm around me the first night we met and gave me some advice,” he told Time Magazine. “There will be no heavy drugs or superhero flicks.” Despite the advise, Chalamet has yet to appear in a superhero film.

On the job front, the “Call Me by Your Name” star will next be seen in “Dune,” a sci-fi adventure film set to hit theaters on Oct. 22. Surprisingly, “Dune: Part Two,” the film’s sequel, is already in pre-production.

The actor will also appear in the comedy “Don’t Look Up,” which will be released on December 10. Leonardo DiCaprio, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, and Matthew Perry all star in the film.

Chalamet will also star in “Bones & All,” a romantic horror film written by David Kajganich and directed by Luca Guadagnino.

On March 17, 2023, “Wonka” will be released. The company hasn’t said if the film will be released solely in cinemas or simultaneously on streaming platforms.