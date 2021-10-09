Time, TV channel, cost, and live stream information for Tyson Fury versus Deontay Wilder 3 in the United Kingdom.

In a fight promoted as “Once And For All,” Tyson Fury will face Deontay Wilder in Vegas tonight.

The battle will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and it will be the third meeting between the two boxers.

The first fight between the two ended in a draw in December 2018. In the rematch, Fury won by TKO in the seventh round.

Wilder’s setback was his first in a 44-fight professional career, and a rematch was always a possibility.

Everything you need to know about the boxing contest is right here.

When does Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 take place in the United Kingdom?

The fight will be broadcast live from 12 a.m. on Saturday, October 9 through the early hours of Sunday, October 10.

The fight between Fury and Wilder is set to begin at roughly 8:00 p.m.

Where can I watch Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 on TV? How much does it cost? On BT Sport Box Office, the fight will be shown. The PPV exclusive is now available for £24.95.

To get started, go here.

How do I make an online reservation for the fight?

Go to the BT Sport website and follow the instructions to book the fight.

How can I watch or live stream the fight online?

Subscribers to BT Sport may watch the fight online or stream it on their mobile or tablet using the BT Sport app.

To download it ahead of the fight, go to the Apple or Google Play Stores and type in “BT Sport.”

If I don’t have a BT Sports account, how can I buy the fight?

To watch the fight, you’ll need to create a BT Sport account, which just takes a few minutes.

Sign in after filling out this form with your information.

I don’t have BT, thus can I buy the fight?

Even if you are not a BT Sport subscriber, you can visit the BT Sport Box Office on your smartphone or tablet.

You may cast to the big screen to view on TV. You’ll need BT TV, Sky TV, or Virgin Media otherwise.

The full fight card and undercard for Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3

The bout between Efe Ajagba and Frank Sanchez is the best of the other fights on the card. “The summary has come to an end.”