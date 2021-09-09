Time is precise. Thunderstorms are expected to lash Liverpool today, according to the Met Office.

Today in Liverpool, the Met Office has issued a weather warning for thunderstorms.

Merseyside has been experiencing scorching temperatures as part of a mini-heatwave this week, but the warm weather is expected to cease today.

The yellow signal will go into effect at 10 a.m., with the forecasting agency warning that heavy rains could impede travel and cause floods.

“A overcast day for most,” the Met Office predicted. Throughout the morning, there will be sporadic showers, some of which may be heavy. In the afternoon, the rain will become heavier and more frequent, with downpours likely. Thunderstorms are possible throughout the day.

“It’ll be cooler than Wednesday, but it’ll still be hot and humid. “The maximum temperature is 23 degrees Celsius.”

According to the Met Office’s hour-by-hour forecast for Liverpool today, conditions will be mostly dry this morning, with the worst of the rain arriving in the afternoon.

The first thunderstorm is expected to hit the area at 4 p.m., with a 70% chance of heavy rain. Conditions are expected to improve for the next two hours until a second thunderstorm begins around 7 p.m.

Today’s Liverpool weather forecast is as follows:

8 a.m.: Cloudy with a 20% chance of rain – 17 C

9 a.m.: Light rain shower with a 40% chance of rain – 18 C

10 a.m.: Cloudy with a 10% chance of rain – 18 °C

11 a.m.: Cloudy with a 10% chance of rain – 18 °C

12 p.m.: Sunny intervals with a 5% chance of rain – 18 °C

1 p.m.: Light rain with a 50% probability of showers – 19 C

2 p.m.: Light rain shower with a 40% chance of rain – 20 C

3 p.m.: Heavy rain with a 70% likelihood of rain – 20 degrees Celsius

4 p.m.: Thunderstorms with a 70% chance of rain – 20 C

Cloudy with a 20% probability of rain around 5 p.m. – 20 C

6 p.m.: Light rain shower with a 30% chance of rain – 20 C

7 p.m.: Thunderstorms with a 70% chance of rain – 19 C

8 p.m.: Light rain shower with a 30% chance of rain – 19 C

9 p.m.: Cloudy with a 10% chance of rain – 19 °C

10 p.m.: Cloudy with a 5% chance of rain – 18 C

11 p.m.: Cloudy with a 10% chance of rain – 18 °C