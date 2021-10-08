‘Time Has Flown By,’ Jazz Jennings says of his 21st birthday.

Jazz Jennings is only 21 years old. The reality personality marked the occasion by posting various images of herself taken over the years on social media.

The “I Am Jazz” actor celebrated her birthday on Wednesday by posting a photo on Instagram. In a short clip she shared, Jazz gathered photos from different phases of her life. She then captioned it, expressing her gratitude to her followers.

“It’s hard for me to believe, but I’m 21 years old!” Time has passed by…but we are still here! She stated, “I just wanted to thank you everyone for supporting me and spreading the love every step of the road.”

Many people, including her 23-year-old brother Sander Jennings, greeted the TLC star after seeing her tweet.

“Congratulations on your 21st birthday, Jazz!” It’s all about you today. You bring so much joy and brightness into my life and the lives of everyone you meet. Sander added, “I could sit here and list all of the beautiful attributes about you, but you’d be 22 by the time I got done,” before adding that he is “proud” to have Jazz as his “best friend, little sister, and idol.” “What a darling little girl… Developed into a stunning young lady! After watching Jazz’s metamorphosis over the years in the video, one fan exclaimed, “Happy Birthday, Jazz!”

“Omg!! You’ve come a long way. I’ve been following your progress since you were a tiny seed. You’re such an inspiration, and you’re stunning on the inside and out! Jazz, I wish you a very happy birthday!!!” another supporter wrote.

Jazz followed up with a photo of herself looking closely at the camera that she had recently taken. She captioned the photo, “This is such a cool photo, I had to post it on my birthday.”

The next season of Jazz and her family’s reality show has finally been assigned a launch date, so fans will be able to see more of Jazz and her family very soon. Last month, Jazz announced on social media that Season 7 of “I Am Jazz” will premiere in November.

“I’m thrilled to inform you that Season 7 of ‘I Am Jazz’ will premiere on [TLC] on November 30th. She captioned a family snapshot she published on Instagram at the time, “My family and I can’t wait to continue sharing our story with you all.”