Tim Miller to Direct Keanu Reeves Sci-Fi Thriller “Shiver” Set for 2027

Tim Miller is set to return to the director’s chair with a new sci-fi thriller titled Shiver, starring Keanu Reeves. Warner Bros. has confirmed the film’s release date for August 13, 2027, marking a highly anticipated return for the filmmaker after a turbulent few years in Hollywood.

The film’s script, penned by Ian Schorr of Infinite fame, has been described as a blend of Edge of Tomorrow and The Shallows. According to early reports, the plot follows a shady smuggler who becomes entangled in a deadly double-cross while working in the Caribbean. Surrounded by mercenaries, dead bodies, and sharks, the smuggler finds himself trapped in a lethal time loop, forcing him to break the cycle before it’s too late. Sources suggest Reeves will star in the lead role, though no official production start date has been disclosed.

Miller’s Controversial Career Resurgence

For Miller, Shiver marks a significant career milestone. The director, known for his work on Deadpool and Terminator: Dark Fate, has faced his share of struggles in the industry. His involvement with Deadpool 2 was marred by creative conflicts with actor Ryan Reynolds, leading Miller to exit the project. Meanwhile, Terminator: Dark Fate became infamous for its clashes with producer James Cameron, with Cameron describing their disagreements in post-production as a “bloodbath.” Despite these challenges, Miller’s new project signals a fresh opportunity for creative control.

Reeves, who has experienced a mixed year at the box office with films like Ballerina and Good Fortune, is looking to regain momentum with a packed 2026 slate. The actor has several projects in the works, including Outcome, directed by Jonah Hill, and The Entertainment System Is Down by Ruben Östlund. Additionally, he is set to reprise his role in Constantine 2 and appears in BRZRKR, along with a new thriller co-starring Sandra Bullock.

The announcement of Shiver has generated buzz, with Miller finally getting the break he needs to move beyond the setbacks that have plagued his career in recent years. The film’s combination of a high-stakes plot and Reeves’ star power is expected to generate significant interest when it arrives in 2027.