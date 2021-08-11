Tim Burton’s Addams Family spin-off ‘Wednesday’ stars Catherine Zeta Jones and Luis Guzman.

With a quirky spin-off featuring Wednesday Addams, the enigmatic and frightening “Addam Family” is coming to Netflix. Jenna Ortega will play the protagonist in the series, which is aptly titled “Wednesday.”

Now, it appears that Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman will join the cast as Morticia Addams, the matriarch of the Addams Family, and her husband Gomez Addams, respectively.

The announcement was announced earlier today on Netflix’s official account, with a tweet that read, “Our Addams family is expanding!” In the upcoming TV series Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams and directed by Tim Burton, Catherine Zeta-Jones will play Morticia Addams, while Luis Guzmán will play the debonair Gomez Addams.”

Tim Burton announced the series in February 2021, along with the first look at the show’s artwork, which included a silhouette of Wednesday playing the cello with a huge knife instead of a bow, as expected.

Ortega, best known for his role in the film “Yes Day,” will head the cast, with Zeta-Jones and Guzman serving as recurrent guest stars. The show will focus on Wednesday’s days as a student at Nevermore Academy.

Burton’s first step into television follows the success of films such as “Edward Scissorhands,” “Alice In Wonderland,” “Batman Forever,” and others.

And who better to create this horror-inspired, goth-tinged aesthetical series than him?

Fans have been waiting to see Burton return with his favorite stars Johnny Depp and Michelle Pfeiffer as Gomez and Morticia Addams since the series was announced.

Al Gough and Miles Millar, creators of “Smallville,” have developed an eight-episode series titled “Wednesday.” Wednesday’s student years at Nevermore Academy, where she will be struggling to master her burgeoning psychic gift, will be the focus of the show, which is a coming-of-age comedy.

While navigating her new and convoluted connections, she will halt a monster killing spree that has terrorized the local village and uncover the mystical mystery that engulfed her parents Morticia and Gomez 25 years ago.

With “Wednesday,” the “Legend Of Zorro” actress joins the ranks of Anjelica Huston, Charlize Theron, Daryl Hannah, and Carolyn Jones, among others, who have previously played Morticia Addams.