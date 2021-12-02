TikTok Earns a Six-Figure Salary Every Day By Posting About Microsoft Excel

When forced to navigate a Microsoft Excel spreadsheet, the majority of people sigh. However, for those who follow Kat Norton on TikTok, the procedure becomes much more enjoyable and straightforward.

Norton, who goes by the handle Miss Excel on social media, is teaching her tens of thousands of followers how to navigate their way in and out of an Excel spreadsheet. She’s a one-woman show, making films on her iPhone that have tens of thousands of views. According to Dexerto, she also makes a six-figure salary virtually every day by driving visitors from the platform to her online classes.

These online courses are made up of videos that provide in-depth information on Microsoft Excel and other Microsoft programs. They are housed on a platform called Thinkific. Her courses are priced from $297 for a single course to $997 for a whole bundle.

Norton discussed how her character, Miss Excel, engages people on TikTok and brings them to her Microsoft courses online in an interview with The Verge.

“I sell Microsoft Excel courses, as well as all of Microsoft’s other products,” she explained. “I also have Google Sheets courses.” I’d say passive income course sales now account for roughly 95% of what I do.” She can make a six-figure wage in a day, but it doesn’t happen all the time.

Her viral videos and strong social media presence are her primary marketing tactics for attracting new students to her classes. “From there, it’s largely organic sales,” she stated. “I also host webinars, which are normally on those busier, more popular days.” I designed a series of courses that are a lot of fun. Each one contains approximately 100 videos. Each movie is designed with as much imagination and enjoyment as possible…” “I design these courses; they’re like my children,” she explained. “I make them from beginning to end, and I’m really proud of them.” On the market, they’ve been killing it.” In June 2020, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, “Miss Excel” was born. “I didn’t even have a TikTok when I told my mother, ‘Mom, I’m going to be rich and famous soon, and I need you to prepare your nervous system for it.’ She was giggling…” Norton started making videos, and the fourth one surpassed 100,000 views. Over the next six months, she continued to make films and updated her social media pages. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.