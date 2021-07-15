‘Tiger-King’ Joe Exotic’s prison sentence may be reduced.

Joe Exotic, the star of Netflix’s “Tiger King,” has had his 22-year prison sentence resentenced.

Exotic, whose actual name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was imprisoned for his role in trafficking and killing tigers, as well as for “murder-for-hire” plans involving Tiger activist Carole Baskin, manipulating wildlife records, and violating the Endangered Species Act. His lawyers, on the other hand, have successfully argued that Baskin’s participation at his trial, which was not meant to happen because she was designated as a government witness, should be reassessed.

Joe Exotic’s 22-year attempted murder sentence has been overturned by an appeals court https://t.co/Nxhiu7w2uS

The United States Court of Appeals decided in favor of the reality star, finding that his sentence was excessively harsh and that the court could have combined his two sentences to reduce his term to 17 years.

“I am hopeful that today’s decision is only the first of many more triumphs for Joe — and his eventual freedom,” his lawyer Brandon Sample said in a statement on Wednesday.

Mr. Sample explained, “I understood when I decided to defend Joe that an appeal would be challenging, but I also knew that the law was on Joe’s side.”

Joe’s Statement in Video: https://t.co/TNOC8TtLCb

Joe’s sentence was vacated by the United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit this morning. Not only will it be decreased, but we will now be able to prove that it was staged. Thank you for providing this information.