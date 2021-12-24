Tiffany Haddish Is ‘Very Disappointed’ With Common’s Split Statement: ‘That’s Not What You Told Me.’

Tiffany Haddish opened up about her breakup with ex-boyfriend Common.

Entertainment Tonight, we have an exclusive clip from Haddish’s discussion with Jason Lee of FOX Soul’s Hollywood Unlocked Uncensored. During the interview, she expressed her disappointment with what Common, 49, said to Lee about their breakup when the rapper appeared on his show.

Haddish stated of Common’s remark about their breakup, “I was disappointed.” “I was terribly let down. ‘Oh, OK,’ I said, ‘since that’s not what you said, but OK.'” The comedian also stated that she was not informed that their breakup would make the front page of People magazine last month. The “Girls Trip” actress said she first found out about it from her publicist, who assured her they wouldn’t reply publicly to the report. Haddish, on the other hand, indicated she was fine with their breakup.

“It’s going to be a fresh start,” she continued. “I’m missing him. I miss him now and then, but I think everybody who has had a close relationship with someone misses them. But it doesn’t bother me. It’s fine.” Erykah Badu, Taraji P. Henson, and Serena Williams were among Common’s exes before he met Haddish. Haddish agreed when Lee asked about the comments that her ex was the common denominator in the breakups. She did, however, make it clear that she only had positive thoughts for him.

“He could be the type of person who never really settles down with someone; he could be like a bee going from flower to flower,” she remarked. “I’m not sure. You know, I wish him nothing but joy and happiness. He’ll never lose his calm.” After their breakup was revealed, Common sat down for an interview with Lee and lauded Haddish. Haddish was “one of the best people I’ve met in life,” according to the “Blue Sky” rapper. He regarded her as the “most genuine, compassionate, and best-hearted” person he had ever met. He also stated that theirs was the “most mature relationship” he had ever experienced. However, due to their hectic schedules, they had to part up, especially when they returned to work after nearly a year of lockdown due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

“Once Tiffany and I started back on the move, it really didn’t enable us to pour as much time and energy into our relationship,” Common told ET.