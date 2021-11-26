Tiffany, a ’80s popstar, apologizes for swearing at fans during a concert in Florida, saying, ‘I Panicked.’

Tiffany, a pop artist who rose to popularity in the 1980s, has apologized for using obscene language at a concert at Iron Oak Post in Melbourne, Florida.

The “All This Time” singer apologized to fans and concertgoers who attended the Sunday event, saying she had been “horrified for the last couple of days.”

Tiffany, whose real name is Tiffany Darwish, explained why she abruptly stopped in the middle of a song and swore at her audience on Instagram and Twitter on Wednesday night.

“I believe we’re on our own now.” “There doesn’t appear to be anyone around,” the 50-year-old singer said at the start of the video, singing a few lyrics from her 1987 song “I Think We’re Alone Now.” “Hey guys, may we talk?” she asked. Please accept my apologies. I was in a panic. I don’t lose my voice very often. And when I got up there, I had a panic attack — a complete meltdown.” “And in my rage, I uttered things that I didn’t mean at all.” I adore you guys to the moon and back… I’d like to express my gratitude to everyone who has expressed concern… “I’ve been terrified for the past few days since I’ve never been in that circumstance,” she continued.

Tiffany assured audiences that she “takes pleasure” in her ability to “come and bring it” on stage. “I had no idea she had a vocal problem,” she claimed. “It literally frightened me.” I apologize for any off-color remarks I made; this is not my usual behavior. She apologized, saying, “I had a panic attack and freaked out.”

Tiffany’s uncomfortable moment when performing “I Think We’re Alone Now” was published by TMZ on Monday, and includes a videotape of the singer yelling at the audience as her voice breaks and she tries to hit many notes in the song.

The artist strikes out at fans in the video, telling them, “F*** You!!!”

According to the story, the singer may have been frustrated by the loss of her voice throughout the performance. According to a publicist for the singer, she must have been taunted by hecklers during the performance.

Tiffany’s admirers forgave her and flocked to social media to express their gratitude when she apologized.

"I've been a long-time fan of yours and have met with you on various occasions. I've been having panic attacks for quite some time now.