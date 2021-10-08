Tiffani Thiessen’s ‘Saved By The Bell’ character celebrates her 27th wedding anniversary.

Tiffani Thiessen’s “Saved by the Bell” character Kelly Kapowski is celebrating her 27th wedding anniversary with longtime love interest Zack Morris, played by Mark-Paul Gosselaar.

Thiessen’s character married Morris on the two-hour movie finale of the series, which lasted for four seasons from 1989 to 1993, over three decades ago. On Thursday, the actress shared a photo with Gosselaar on her Instagram page to commemorate the occasion.

“Kelly and Zach, happy 27th wedding anniversary! That’s a great way to keep the love continuing. #tbt, #friendsforever “In the caption, she wrote:

In July, the actress shared a throwback shot with co-stars Lark Voorhies and Elizabeth Berkley from “Saved by the Bell.” The celebs can be seen posing for the camera while wearing fashionable hats in the photo.

She wrote in the caption, “#tbt I wish we’d formed a band. Wait…” In the relaunch of the sitcom, Thiessen returned her role as Kelly, which premiered on Peacock in November 2020.

Morris, who returns to the program as the governor of California, has a loving wife in the actress. His character closes a number of low-income schools and transfers the pupils to better-performing schools, such as Bayside High.

Thiessen had nothing but positive things to say about the revival, its creator Tracey Wigfield, and the new cast members.

“Tracey, the show’s creator, has done an incredible job. It’s smart and humorous, but it also has a lot of heart, and the new kids are fantastic “In a March interview with Entertainment Tonight, she said. “They’re incredibly brilliant, and it was a blast for me to return to the role of Kelly, work with Mark-Paul, and deal with the Zack-Kelly situation. It turned out to be a lot of fun.” Thiessen, who was only 15 when “Saved by the Bell” premiered, also talked about her co-stars who are older than the characters they play. They’re at the proper age, she says, to deal with fame and success and navigate the entertainment industry.

“Most of these kids are actually older,” she told the magazine, “since back then you genuinely played your age.”

“Nowadays, these kids are playing at a younger age, so they can probably handle the pressures of fame a lot better than we could. Not that we didn’t do a good job at it. I believe I grew up in a family that was both structured and supportive. However, there’s a lot to take in.”