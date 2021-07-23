Tickets for the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship at Formby will be offered on the day.

Tickets for the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship at Formby Golf Club are now on sale for each day of the tournament.

The Legends Tour will be in Merseyside next week, with tickets on sale for the Celebrity Pro-Am on Wednesday, July 28th, and the professional action starting on Thursday, July 29th, and ending on Sunday, August 1st.

The Celebrity Pro-Am, the first event of the Celebrity Series, will feature some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment, including AP McCoy, ex-Liverpool and England striker Robbie Fowler, former cricketers Sir Andrew Strauss and Lord Ian Botham, World Champion boxer Tony Bellew, and entertainment legends Ronan Keating and Mike Rutherford, among others.

Then, on Thursday, July 29, former Ryder Cup Captains Thomas Bjrn and Paul McGinley, as well as Major Champions Michael Campbell, Paul Lawrie, and Ian Woosnam, will compete for the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship.

Tickets start at £10 for the Celebrity Series Pro-Am and increase to £15 for adults and £10 for concessions (over 50s) for each day of the tournament, and may be purchased in advance or on the day.

Children under the age of 16 will be admitted free of charge, and parking will cost £5 per car. Those planning to drive to the event should park at Formby Hall (L37 0AB), where a park and ride service will be available. Spectators who have not purchased their parking passes and admittance tickets in advance can do so at the Formby Golf Club welcome pavilion.

Tickets can be purchased in advance or on the day of the event at https://staysurepgaseniors2021.eventbrite.co.uk. Please keep in mind that tickets are limited and that payments must be made by the deadline.

Everyone in attendance must have documentation of a negative lateral flow test – NHS tests are acceptable.