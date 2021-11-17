Ticket prices, famous guests, and more for Liverpool Comic Con 2022.

After a successful November 2021 event, Liverpool Comic Con will return the following year.

In May 2022, fans of science fiction, comic books, and cosplay will gather at Exhibition Centre Liverpool dressed as their favorite characters.

For Liverpool Comic Con 2022, which will take place on May 21 and 22, some notable visitors from the worlds of television and film have already been announced.

The best photographs from the 2021 Liverpool Comic Con

The event’s tickets are already on sale and selling out quickly. Here’s everything we know about the event so far.

Who will be in attendance at Liverpool Comic-Con 2022?

So far, Joseph Morgan from The Originals and The Vampire Diaries, Matthew Morrison and Heather Morris from Glee, Tom Welling from Smallville, and Mark Lester and Shani Wallis from Oliver! have been identified as celebrity guests.

What is the procedure for obtaining tickets?

Tickets are currently on sale and may be purchased through the website. Tickets are available for both Saturday and Sunday, or for just one of the days.

Adults pay £21.95 per day, while children pay £8.80 per day. Adults can pay £26.95 and children can pay £11 for early entry.

Adult weekend tickets are £48.40 and children’s tickets are £18.15.

You can also purchase tickets for VIP events, such as picture ops and autograph sessions with your favorite celebrities. Prices for items will be available soon on the website.

On the 21st and 22nd of May, Liverpool Comic Con 2022 will take place at Exhibition Centre Liverpool.