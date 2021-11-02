Tiamat vs. Japan’s Most Dangerous Villain in ‘My Hero Academia’ Chapter 332 Spoilers

Star and Stripe has no choice but to seek assistance from her trusty commander Agpar as Tomura Shigaraki’s threat spreads beyond Japan. The leaks, raw scans, and spoilers for Chapter 332 of “My Hero Academia” are likely to appear on Thursday.

Agpar sends backup in the form of Tiamat missiles to counterattack Shigaraki in the final panel of Chapter 331. These state-of-the-art hypersonic intercontinental cruise missiles are expected to burst around Shigaraki in Chapter 332 of “My Hero Academia.”

Star’s use of her New Order Quirk to manipulate the Tiamat rockets will be fascinating to watch.

Star was taken aback by Shigaraki’s rapid transformation in Chapter 331. Star’s Quirk was fantastic, but it was still bound by certain constraints, according to Shigaraki.

People know little about this strong Quirk, he added, but his recent meeting with Star taught him a lot about New Order. When it came to non-living things, Shigaraki observed that the Quirk shone, but when it came to living things, the name of the creature mattered.

In the case of Shigaraki, Star mistook him for Shigaraki when she touched him. Even he wasn’t sure whether he was Shigaraki, All For One, or Shimura.

Shigaraki was becoming increasingly desperate to put her rules to the test. Star, on the other hand, realized Shigaraki needed a strategy to counteract her attacks.

Because the New Order and concentrated laser fire had failed to neutralize the threat, the pilots of Star’s convoy asked her what she planned to do next. She requested that her pilot communicate with commander Agpar.

Star was known for working on her own terms, and she had a love-hate relationship with the commander, so the pilot was apprehensive.

Star, on the other hand, was determined that she needed to exercise her special authority since Shigaraki had progressed from a local Japanese criminal to a global threat.

Agpar called Star and informed her about Tiamat’s departure. He informed his Japanese equivalent of the strike as well.

Fans may read Chapter 332 of “My Hero Academia” online at Manga Plus and Viz. This Sunday, the chapter will be released.