Thunderstorms are expected to last 11 hours, according to the Met Office.

The UK has lately experienced blistering temperatures as part of a July heatwave.

Temperatures have climbed to dangerously high levels across the country, prompting the Met Office to issue its first-ever extreme heat warning.

Forecasters, however, issued an unexpected weather warning today, expecting 11-hour thunderstorms in some parts of the UK, according to MirrorOnline.

What is an extreme heat warning, and why is it being issued by the Met Office for the first time in the UK?

Although the North West is expected to dodge the heavy rain showers, the Met Office has issued a warning to parts across England to prepare for rainfall, flooding, and thunderstorms.

The yellow warning will be in effect from 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20th, until midnight on Wednesday, July 21st, and will affect a number of areas, including the East Midlands, East of England, London and the south east of England, and the West Midlands.

Floodwater and strong winds are anticipated to inflict damage to some buildings, according to forecasters, and some places might get 30-60mm of rain in just one or two hours.

The rain warning is being issued with an extreme heat warning, which was created by the Met Office in collaboration with Public Health England to warn people about the dangers of a heatwave.

According to the NHS, overexposure to heat can cause headaches, dizziness, and confusion, as well as a loss of appetite and a feeling of being unwell.