Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the death of a 33-year-old man in an alleyway.

A new update on the murder investigation of a man found dead in an alleyway has been issued by police.

A member of the public discovered James Richards, 33, dead in a corridor between Harebell Street and Woodbine Street in Kirkdale just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 22.

As police investigated, both streets were closed off, and images shot at the location on Friday revealed a large police presence in the neighborhood.

Mr Richards, who was from Liverpool’s L11 neighborhood, was remembered with a sequence of flower tributes and balloons placed around the street sign on Woodbine Street.

The 33-year-old was killed in a targeted attack, according to detectives, but they are keeping a “open mind” about possible motives.

The date of the occurrence is being investigated, as well as if Mr Richards was hurt somewhere before fainting in the alleyway.

A 22-year-old guy was detained on suspicion of murder on Wednesday, and a 32-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman, both from Liverpool, were arrested the next day.

The 32-year-old lady was also detained for allegedly supporting a criminal.

In a police update issued today, September 25, all three suspects were released on bail pending further investigation.

“Three people (a 22-year-old male, a 32-year-old man, and a 32-year-old woman) detained on suspicion of the murder of James Richards in Kirkdale have been released on police bail pending further inquiries,” a Merseyside Police spokeswoman stated.

James, better known as Jay, was characterized as a “true legend” in a social media tribute.

“Cannot believe what I’m reading or seeing, R.I.P Jay friend, a true legend, well what I’ve known you to be when I returned to Liverpool 10 or more years ago,” it said.

“Had a lot of laughs with you and the old firm, thinking about your kids, family, and friends. GBNF shines brightly like a diamond at all times. “Gone Too Soon.”

“Can’t believe you’re gone so fast rip Jay Richards,” said another tribute.

