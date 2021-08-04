Three of Soleil Moon Frye’s children tested positive for COVID-19, according to her.

Actress Soleil Moon Frye is advising parents to keep an eye out for signs of COVID-19 in their children and to have them tested if they become ill. After learning that three of her children had tested positive for the virus, she offered this advise.

In an Instagram post on Monday, the star of “Punky Brewster” revealed her terrifying encounter.

“Please have your children tested if they are experiencing symptoms. I believed my son had a cold or a fever; I had no idea he had COVID-19,” Frye, 44, captioned a photo of herself and her children on what appeared to be a swimming excursion. As they posed for the camera, the kids were seen brandishing popsicle sticks.

“With our doctor’s encouragement, I had him tested, and he came back positive. “I was on my way to a work trip and had to rush home since two of my other children had also tested positive,” she explained.

Poet, 15, Jagger, 13, Lyric, 7, and Story, 5, are Frye’s four children with her ex-husband, producer Jason Goldberg.

“I want to protect my babies, love them, make them better, get rid of the searing fever and tummy aches,” she said, adding, “I’ve tried to smile through the terror and nurture them.” Many tears had flowed from my eyes. It’s made me think about a number of things.”

The actress also talked about how terrifying the experience was for her, but how it also brought out a level of thankfulness in her that she had never known before.

“I am very aware of how fortunate we are. My children have been able to heal and support one another as a result of this, and we have a doctor we can trust and hospitals close by. We have the ability to rely on one another. My heart breaks for the lives that have been lost, and for the fact that so many people do not have access to the same resources that we do, or the opportunity to be with their loved ones during this time.”

Frye also thanked doctors and other frontline workers for their contributions during the outbreak.

“While I continue to have the utmost respect for all frontline caregivers, including doctors, nurses, and volunteers, I have a greater love and compassion for single parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, friends, and extended families who join together and help when needed,” she said.

The mother of four claims she has no idea how her children came to be infected with COVID-19.