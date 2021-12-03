Three Merseyside schools are among the best in the North West, according to the Sunday Times.

The Sunday Times’ best North West schools guide for 2022 includes three Merseyside schools.

Parent Power, The Sunday Times Schools Guide 2022, reveals the region’s top performing schools.

The 29th edition of Parent Power ranks the top-performing schools in the UK based on their 2017-19 assessment results.

Parent Power allows parents to compare the performance of a certain school with other schools in the same town, local authority, or nationwide, in addition to assessing all academic outcomes on a school-by-school basis. Live links to school websites and the most recent inspection reports are also available.

The list is largely regarded as the most reliable poll of the country’s top-performing schools.

And there’s good news for three Merseyside schools in this year’s guide.

With a national score of 26, Wavertree’s Blue Coat School is recognized as the second best state secondary school in the North West.

Wirral Grammar School for Girls, which is placed sixth in the same list and 72nd nationally, also makes the top ten.

Sticking with the Wirral, West Kirby Grammar School is the region’s ninth best state secondary school, with a national ranking of 99.

The average percentage of examination entries receiving A* to B grades at A-level (which is given a double weighting) and the average percentage of entries returning 9-7 or A* and A grades at GCSE determine the ranks in the secondary school league tables.

In this edition of The Sunday Times Schools Guide, which includes about 1,700 schools, only schools that published their results in those years or reported them to The Sunday Times were included.

The results of the 2020 and 2021 exams were not used to determine this year’s Parent Power rankings.

“The need for clarity regarding school examination performance has never been greater after two years of teacher-assessed marks, during which the number of top grades climbed considerably for completely understandable reasons,” said Alastair McCall, editor of Parent Power.

“We felt it was critical to return to the most recent sets of moderated public.”

