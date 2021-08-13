Three Liverpool schools will expand as the number of students grows.

According to plans adopted by Liverpool Council this morning, three Liverpool schools will expand.

Banks Road Primary in Garston, as well as secondary schools Liverpool College and The Belvedere, are all expected to expand.

The decision comes as the city’s school-age population is expected to grow, necessitating the expansion of schools in specific areas to accommodate the increasing demand.

According to a report to cabinet, the council continues to struggle to supply adequate places for students, a challenge that is expected to persist in the future.

“Pupil number predictions indicate a further increase in the total primary school population from the present academic year to January 2022, from 36,645 to 38,610, an increase of 1,965 pupils, or a 5% increase,” the report stated.

“The citywide Reception class intake is expected to increase in September 2021, but this increase will not be sustained in succeeding years. There has been a discrepancy in growth throughout the wards, with some regions seeing significant gains and others remaining static.”

It goes on to say that unless anything is done, there will be a “substantial gap” in Year 7 spaces in the following years.

Due to the substantial housebuilding nearby, Banks Road was chosen for expansion, with two additional clasrooms slated to be erected at a cost of £310,000.

At the secondary level, the extensions are significantly more substantial.

From September 2022, Liverpool College will raise its Year 7 intake by 26 places, necessitating the construction of a new two-story teaching block at a cost of £2.3 million.

In the meanwhile, the Belvedere will increase its annual intake by 25 spaces. Parts of the school’s current buildings will be renovated, and a two-story expansion will be built on a portion of the property.

The project is expected to cost just under £3 million.

The ideas were given final approval by the municipal cabinet this morning.