Three Latino celebrities who, surprisingly, do not speak Spanish

In the minds of their admirers, celebrities can sometimes take on a life of their own throughout their journey to stardom. In an era where everyone has a brand, celebrities might be associated with a certain image in the minds of the public, regardless of who they are in their personal life.

For the past decade, Hollywood has seen an increase in Latin cultural representation, and an increasingly varied set of celebrities has risen from an industry that is sometimes… well, not that varied at all. Fans are surprised to learn that some of their favorite Latino superstars do not speak Spanish at all, despite their ethnic origins.

Demi Lovato is a singer and songwriter from Los Angeles, California

Demi Lovato has come a long way since her debut on Barney and Friends in 2002. The kid actor went on to become a pop star and have a long acting career as a result of their early accomplishments. Despite dealing with mental health issues and drug addiction along the way, Lovato has continued to change her look in order to stay on top of her game and keep fans wanting more.

Despite being of Spanish ancestry and performing in fluent Spanish on multiple occasions, the singer is unable to communicate in the language. According to Life & Style, the singer told Jimmy Fallon about their linguistic prowess, “I’ve memorized Spanish songs before.” Lo Que Soy, which translates to This Is Me in Spanish, was one of my songs. I chose to sing half of the song in English and half in Spanish. But my brain was having trouble memorizing it, and I was thinking I might need a teleprompter the day before!”

Consuelos, Mark

Mark Consuelos may be best known for his long-running role as Mateo Santos on All My Children, but he's enchanted a new generation of fans as Veronica's father, Hiram, on Riverdale.