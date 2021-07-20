Three guys have been transported to the hospital after five men were retrieved from the ocean at Crosby Beach.

On Tuesday, July 20, at 7 p.m., emergency personnel went to the beach in response to reports of a group of males in distress in the ocean.

The incident was attended by Merseyside Police, Merseyside Fire and Rescue, North West Ambulance Service, RNLI, and the Coastguard. The fire service described the event as “severe.”

Three of the five men were sent to the hospital after the incident, according to the Coastguard, while the other two did not require medical attention.

“HM Coastguard received a 999 call from a member of the public just after 7.05pm this evening (July 20) indicating that five persons were having trouble in the water at Crosby Beach,” a Coastguard spokeswoman said.

“The Crosby Coastguard Rescue Team, New Brighton and Southport lifeboats, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service, North West Ambulance Service, and Merseyside Police were all dispatched.

“We were able to collect all five victims and bring them back to the shore.

“Two of the people did not require medical attention, while the other three were handed over to the ambulance service and transported to the hospital.”

The Marine Fire Station has two fire engines and a search and rescue squad on board. At 7.24 p.m., one car arrived on the site and supported the RNLI and Coastguard in removing the men from the water.